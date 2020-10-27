Africa

New Seychelles President Calls for National Unity

By VOA News
October 27, 2020 11:02 AM
Newly elected president of the Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan (R), the 5th president of the island nation, looks on next to supporters at the State House during his inauguration in the capital Victoria in the Seychelles, Oct. 26, 2020.
Newly elected president of the Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan (R), the 5th president of the island nation, looks on next to supporters at the State House during his inauguration in the capital Victoria in the Seychelles, Oct. 26, 2020.

The Seychelles' new president, Wavel Ramkalawan, is calling for national unity as he becomes the first opposition candidate in 43 years to lead the East African island nation.

Ramkalawan was sworn into office Monday at the state house after his commanding victory over President Danny Faure during three days of voting last week.

Ramkalawan is the fifth president the archipelago of islands in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Africa has had.

His Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) party also sealed a majority in the legislature, winning 20 of the 26 seats in the National Assembly.

Vice President-elect Ahmed Afif takes the oath of office Tuesday.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play