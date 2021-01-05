Africa

Niger to Hold 3 Days of Mourning After Deadly Attack

By Associated Press
January 05, 2021 08:15 AM
Map of Tillaberi Niger
Tillaberi Niger

DAKAR - Niger will hold three days of national mourning after an attack on two villages in the nation's southwest that killed more than 100 civilians, the government said.

The government is strengthening security in the area of the attacks near the border with Mali and will provide support to those living there, it said in a statement after an emergency Cabinet meeting called by President Mahamadou Issoufou late Monday.

The attacks on the western villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye took place on Saturday, the same day that Niger announced its presidential elections would go to a second round to be held on Feb. 21.

The villages in the insecure Tillaberi region were attacked after residents killed two rebel fighters, local officials said. Niger's Prime Minister Brigi Rafini visited the two villages Sunday.

The attacks are among the deadliest in Niger and come on the heels of several others, including one by the Islamic State West Africa Province in the Diffa region a few weeks ago in which dozens of people were killed.

Niger and neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali are battling the spread of deadly extremist violence which is displacing large numbers of people, despite the presence of thousands of regional and international troops.

While no group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's killings, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has been mounting attacks there for some time.

Niger is pressed on all sides by extremist groups and must deal with instability spilling over from both Mali and Nigeria, which is exacerbated by local tensions.

Related Stories

Map of Tillaberi Niger
Africa
100 Dead in Attacks on Two Villages in West Niger
Officials say it was one of the worst massacres of civilians in the country and in the Sahel regularly targeted by jihadi groups
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 04:51 PM
Map of Tillaberi Niger
Africa
‘Many Civilians’ Killed in Niger Gun Attack
It was the latest attack to rock the landlocked Sahel nation's troubled western Tillaberi region
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 08:57 PM
Map of Toumour Niger
Africa
Niger's Presidential Election Heads to February Runoff
Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum will face former president Mahamane Ousmane in a presidential election runoff in February
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 07:04 AM
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, March 29, 2020.
Africa
Nigerians Hopeful but Skeptical as Buhari Opens New Year With Promises 
President pledges to address security problems, boost economy
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 03:17 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play