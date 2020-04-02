Africa

Nigeria Announces 'Massive' Joint Offensive on Jihadists 

By Agence France-Presse
April 02, 2020 07:42 AM
Nigerian soldiers march during 58th anniversary celebrations of Nigerian independence, in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018…
FILE - Nigerian soldiers march during 58th anniversary celebrations of Nigerian independence, in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 1, 2018.

Nigeria on Thursday said it had launched a "massive" joint offensive with troops from Chad and Niger against jihadists waging a decade-long insurgency in the region.    

FILE - Chadian soldiers drive through the streets of Gambaru, Nigeria, Feb. 4, 2015.

The announcement comes after Chad's defense minister said Tuesday his country had deployed forces across its neighbors' borders to battle insurgents who killed almost 100 Chadian soldiers last month.   

Nigeria's military said attacks by fighters from Boko Haram and a splinter group affiliated to the so-called Islamic State group had "necessitated the contiguous nations of the Lake Chad basin to jointly launch this massive onslaught."   

Details about the operation were sketchy. Nigeria has made repeated claims in the past to have rolled back the insurgents.   

The 10-year revolt has left at least 36,000 dead and displaced around 1.8 million people in northeast Nigeria alone.   

The conflict has spilt over into neighboring countries as the Islamists have established camps and launched attacks against military and civilian targets.   

The countries around Lake Chad have set up a multinational force to counter the jihadists but it has so far failed to end the bloodshed.   

The militants on March 23 killed at least 98 Chadian soldiers in an attack on an island army base in Lake Chad.    

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno declared the surrounding area a "war zone" as he pledged a "lightning response" to the killings.    

Chad earlier withdrew some 1,200 troops from Nigeria in January after a months-long mission battling the jihadists. 

 

 

Related Stories

Map of Port Hardcourt Nigeria
Africa
Chad Troops Leave Nigeria With Boko Haram Mission Over: Army
Countries in the region have banded together to fight Boko Haram and ISWAP with support from civilian defence committees leading to Chad contributing 1,200 troops
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 01/04/2020 - 11:51
Map of Chad, Africa
Africa
Boko Haram jihadists Kill 14 in Attack on Western Chad Village
Violence from the Boko Haram insurgency started in Nigeria a decade ago, but has since spread to neighboring countries Chad, Niger and Cameroon
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 11:06
Map of Port Hardcourt Nigeria
Africa
Chad Troops Leave Nigeria With Boko Haram Mission Over: Army
Countries in the region have banded together to fight Boko Haram and ISWAP with support from civilian defence committees leading to Chad contributing 1,200 troops
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 01/04/2020 - 11:51
A few cars are pictured on a road, as authorities try to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abuja, Nigeria, March 30, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Nigeria Shuts Down Lagos and Abuja to Control Coronavirus Spread
Arrival of coronavirus testing kits donated by Chinese billionaire is expected to give officials a more accurate reading of coronavirus infections in Africa's most populous nation
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 16:48
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play