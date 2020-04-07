Nigerian Actress, Husband Charged with Violating Lockdown Restrictions    

A Nigerian court has ordered actress Funke Akindele-Bello to perform community service after she pleaded guilty to violating a lockdown restriction by hosting a birthday party for her husband while publicly promoting a 'Stay Home' campaign.

Following their arrest, the couple appeared in court on Monday on charges of breaking the Lagos State Infectious Disease 2020 regulation and were ordered to pay a fine and perform 14 days of community service.

The couple's defense began to unravel on Saturday when the husband, AbdulRasheed Bello, posted a video of the party on his social media account.

His wife was criticized for disregarding the measure she had encouraged the public to follow after Nigeria banned social and public gatherings for more than 20 people in three cities to slow the spread of the coronavirus last month.

So far, Nigeria's Center for Disease and Control has recorded more than 200 cases of the coronavirus and five people have died from the disease.