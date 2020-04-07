Africa

Nigerian Actress, Husband Charged with Violating Lockdown Restrictions    

By VOA News
April 07, 2020 06:56 AM
Nigerian Actress Funke Akindele Bello
FILE - People wash hands in multiple basins installed by a pharmaceutical company to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Mushin Market in Lagos on March 30, 2020.

A Nigerian court has ordered actress Funke Akindele-Bello to perform community service after she pleaded guilty to violating a lockdown restriction by hosting a birthday party for her husband while publicly promoting a 'Stay Home' campaign. 

Following their arrest, the couple appeared in court on Monday on charges of breaking the Lagos State Infectious Disease 2020 regulation and were ordered to pay a fine and perform 14 days of community service. 

The couple's defense began to unravel on Saturday when the husband, AbdulRasheed Bello, posted a video of the party on his social media account. 

His wife was criticized for disregarding the measure she had encouraged the public to follow after Nigeria banned social and public gatherings for more than 20 people in three cities to slow the spread of the coronavirus last month. 

So far, Nigeria's Center for Disease and Control has recorded more than 200 cases of the coronavirus and five people have died from the disease. 

 

 

 

 

 

