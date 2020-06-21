Africa

Nigerian Doctors End Strike as Virus Cases Spike 

By Agence France-Presse
June 21, 2020 01:05 PM
People are seen going into the National hospital after resident doctors commence a doctors strike, as coronavirus disease …
FILE - People are seen going into the National hospital after resident doctors commence a doctors strike, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection continues to rise in Abuja, Nigeria, June 15, 2020.

LAGOS, NIGERIA - Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals on Sunday called off a week-long strike over welfare and inadequate protective equipment as new coronavirus cases spike in the country. 

The strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents some 40 percent of Nigeria's doctors, began last Monday but had exempted medics treating coronavirus patients. 

The group's directors decided to suspend the strike action from Monday June 22 by 8 am, the association said in a statement. 

NARD said the decision, which followed the intervention state governors and others, was to give the government time to fulfill the outstanding demands. 

The organisation had called the strike over a range of issues, including the "grossly inadequate" provision of protective equipment and calls for hazard pay for those working on the virus.  

Other demands focused on improving general welfare and protesting dismissals or pay cuts for doctors in two regions.  

Strikes by medics are common in Nigeria, where the health sector has been underfunded for years.  

The authorities fear that any reduction in capacity could severely hamper its ability to tackle the pandemic as the number of cases continues to rise.  

The main nationwide doctors union briefly staged a warning strike in commercial hub Lagos over police harassment of its members. 

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation of 200 million inhabitants, has recorded nearly 20,000 cases and 506 deaths since the first index case of the virus in February. 

More than 800 health workers have been infected by the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. 

joa/pma 

© Agence France-Presse 

 

Related Stories

People are seen going into the National hospital after resident doctors commence a doctors strike, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection continues to rise in Abuja
COVID-19 Pandemic
Striking Doctors in Nigeria Demand COVID-19 PPE, Hazard Pay
Union threatens to stop treating COVID-19 patients
Peter Clottey
By Peter Clottey
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 17:26
Cameroon military deployed to protect schools and the population in Bamenda, July 21, 2019. (Photo: M. Kindzeka / VOA)
Africa
Business Reopens Between Southern Cameroon and Nigeria
Military says it has restored security on important trade road between western Cameroon and Nigeria after killing at least 13 separatist fighters who had blocked road for two months
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 17:05
Nigeria Sees Spike in Rape Cases, Sexual Violence During Pandemic
00:03:41
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigeria Sees Spike in Rape Cases, Sexual Violence During Pandemic
Thousands of Nigerians marched in major cities this month to demand justice
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 00:20
Map of Faduma Koloram Nigeria
Africa
Militants Kill 20 Soldiers, 40 Civilians in Northeast Nigeria Attacks
Militants had heavy weaponry including rocket launchers, residents said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 21:45
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play