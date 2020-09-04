Africa

Nigerian Man Tried to Cut Off Woman's Breast for Ritual, Police Say

By VOA News
September 04, 2020 01:10 AM
Map of Lagos and Abuja Nigeria
Lagos and Abuja

A 41-year-old man Nigerian man is under arrest for allegedly attempting to kill a woman during a bizarre knife attack.

Police say Ogbonna Nwankwo stabbed the victim in the stomach inside a motel in Orumba South on Thursday before attempting to cut off one of her breasts for alleged ritual purposes.

Police say a motel manager came to her rescue after hearing her cry out. The victim was treated at a local hospital, but her condition was not immediately made public.

Nwankwo was also treated at the hospital after he was attacked by a group of bystanders apparently angered over his alleged attack.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the attack. 

