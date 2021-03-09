Africa

Nigerian Media: Gunmen Demand Ransom for Kidnapped Niece of Gov't Minister

By VOA News
March 09, 2021 03:11 AM
Police officers walk past Lekki Toll Plaza In Lagos Nigeria, Feb. 13, 2021.

Gunmen are demanding more than $13,000 in ransom after kidnapping a niece of Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Talen, according to a relative. 

Media reports, including the Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust, say the young victim was abducted at Rantiya Lowcost in Jos South LGA in Plateau State. 

The newspaper says a relative confirmed she was taken early Monday morning while everyone was asleep.  

The relative reportedly told the Daily Trust the abductors left the victim's mother behind. 

Police have, so far, not commented on the incident.   

The victim, identified as Dapit Karen, was abducted at Rantiya Lowcost in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. 

The abduction was confirmed by a relative to the victim. 

The relative, speaking to Daily Trust, said the gunmen stormed the residence around 5 am while they were asleep. 

He said the kidnappers only went away with the young lady and left behind the victim’s mother who was with her. 

The family member further revealed that the kidnappers had called after demanding N5m naira ransom. 

Spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, Ubah Gabriel, could not give details on the incident as at time of filling report. 

