Nigerian Media: Gunmen Demand Ransom for Kidnapped Niece of Gov't Minister

The victim, identified as Dapit Karen, was abducted at Rantiya Lowcost in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The abduction was confirmed by a relative to the victim.

The relative, speaking to Daily Trust, said the gunmen stormed the residence around 5 am while they were asleep.

He said the kidnappers only went away with the young lady and left behind the victim’s mother who was with her.

The family member further revealed that the kidnappers had called after demanding N5m naira ransom.

Spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, Ubah Gabriel, could not give details on the incident as at time of filling report.