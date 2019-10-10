Africa

Nigerian Students Join Global Fight for Climate Action

By Timothy Obiezu
October 10, 2019 09:00 PM
Nigerian youths gather at the Global Climate Strike action protest to protect the earth in Abuja, Nigeria September 20, 2019…
FILE - Nigerian youths gather to protest climate change and poor environmental practices, in Abuja, Nigeria, Sept. 20, 2019.

ABUJA - Sixteen-year old Faithwins Iwuh — who is sometimes referred to as Nigeria's Greta Thunberg — wants Nigeria to contribute to the global fight against climate change.

To achieve this, she started planting trees around her school and neighborhood, and recycles used plastic bags into shower caps.

Iwuh says she has been concerned about the effects of poor environmental practices for years.

"I started having this guilt anytime I see someone throw something out the window or I see people dispose wrongly," she said. "I felt as if they were harming me and when I began to think about it, in a certain way they were harming me because it's my future. If I do not take care of it now, I may not have a generation."

An estimated 4 million students worldwide have taken part in the "Fridays for Future" movement, launched by Thunberg in Sweden in August 2018.

FILE - Protesters march to demand action on climate change, on the streets in Lagos, Nigeria, Sept. 20, 2019.

In recent months, hundreds of schoolchildren in NIgeria joined the movement. Two weeks ago, 300 students from 10 schools walked out of classes to protest in Abuja.

Fanny Nyalander, the Swedish ambassador to Nigeria, calls the action "inspiring."

"I think it's fantastic to see the young generation taking responsibilities and asking for climate action to be taken [seriously] — because it is their future and their future planet that is endangered," she said. "So it is incredible and very inspiring to see that young people of Nigeria are standing up and asking for actions to be taken."

Iwuh, however, is concerned that awareness of environmental threats in Nigeria remains low.

"Not very many people know about this," she said. "Only a handful know about this problem. I'm lucky to be one of the few that know about this and I'm trying my best to sell the idea to the world that it needs to save it from ending."

Nigeria is the biggest importer of fossil fuel-powered generators in Africa, and therefore one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases.

Environmental experts like David Michael say climate change has serious consequences in Nigeria.

"Unfortunately, we in Africa contribute very little to the course of climate change, less than 3 percent, but we're the most vulnerable continent," he said. "And, of course, in Nigeria here the effects are everywhere — the desertification up north, sea rise down south, in the middle belt, the crisis between farmers and herders."

At a summit last December, Nigeria was one of 195 countries and territories that agreed to take steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In real-world politics, that pledge is more likely to be fulfilled if more schoolchildren like Iwuh demand immediate action toward that goal.
 

Related Stories

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with other child petitioners from 12 countries who presented a landmark complaint to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis during a press conference in New York, Sept. 23, 2019
USA
Teen Climate Activist Thunberg Scolds Leaders for Inaction
Criticism comes as United Nations warns more must be done to meet targets for limiting carbon emissions
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 13:32
Zambian President Edgar Lungu participates in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South…
Africa
Zambian President Rings Alarm on Climate Change
Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts mean Zambia needs to take urgent action to stem the effects of climate change, President Edgar Lungu told VOA
Peter Clottey
By Peter Clottey
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 21:54
FILE - A lesser adjutant stork looks for fish in a wetland in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Dec. 20, 2018.
Science & Health
UN: Water Management Can Lessen Impact of Climate Change
Harmful emissions of greenhouse gases can be reduced by making the water supply more sustainable, says an agency that works on water and sanitation issues
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:49
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York
USA
Guterres Warns World Leaders They Are Losing Battle Against Climate Change
UN secretary-general delivers remarks at annual meeting of UN General Assembly
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 10:39
Default Author Profile
By
Timothy Obiezu

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl

South Sudan