Africa

Nigerian Vice President Promises Justice for Demonstrators Killed by Security Forces

By VOA News
October 22, 2020 02:20 AM
Alister, a protester who says his brother Emeka died from a stray bullet from the Army, reacts while speaking to Associated…
Alister, a protester who says his brother Emeka died from a stray bullet from the army, reacts while speaking to the Associated Press near Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP)

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expressing his condolences and promising justice for as many as 12 peaceful protesters shot dead by Nigerian Security Forces at the Lekki toll plaza.

Osinbajo's comments, in a series of tweets Wednesday night, were the first public comments from the country's leaders referring to Tuesday’s shooting in Lagos state.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has said little about the protests engulfing his country, did not mention the Lekki shootings in a statement Wednesday but issued a call for calm and vowed police reforms.

The international human rights group Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday, a total of 38 people died on Tuesday and at least 56 people over the past two weeks in protests directed at the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, which Amnesty accused of torture and murders.

The government disbanded SARS last week but that has not tempered the outrage, with some demonstrators defying a curfew on Wednesday, which reportedly lead to more shooting, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Amnesty also claims in its report that security cameras at the toll gates where protesters had gathered were removed by government officials prior to the shooting.

Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International in Nigeria said that in addition to investigating what happened Tuesday night, they also want to know who gave the orders for the soldiers to be there.

Nigeria’s military has denied responsibility for the shootings near the Lekki toll gates.

There were reports of shots being fired during demonstrations in other Nigerian towns, including the capital city, Abuja.

It is unclear if there were any casualties.

Related Stories

Nigerians in Accra, Ghana, listen to an address at an End SARS demonstration, Oct. 21, 2020.
Africa
Nigerians in Ghana Protest in Support of End SARS Movement
Nigerians in Ghana are joining growing diaspora protests against police brutality in West African nation, spurred on by events on Tuesday night in Lagos where soldiers allegedly opened fire on protesters
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 03:35 PM
Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, in this handout photo.
Africa
Nigeria Investigates Reports Soldiers Opened Fire on Lagos Protesters
Eyewitnesses tell of multiple casualties late Tuesday night in West African nation’s largest city  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 03:01 AM
People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday Oct. 15,…
Africa
Protesters March on Nigerian Parliament After Army Threatens to Step In
The protest defied a ban on mass rallies in the capital, that the government said was imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 04:57 PM
Students of Government Secondary School Wuse, are seen taking the West African Examination Council (WAEC) 2020 exam, after the…
Africa
Nigeria Government Calls for Reopening of Schools After 6-month COVID Lockdown
Not all parents are convinced the time is right for students to return to the classroom
Ifiok Ettang
By Ifiok Ettang
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 02:01 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play