Africa

Niger's Flood Death Toll Rises to 55 

By Agence France-Presse
August 12, 2021 10:50 AM
Cars that drifted away due to flood waters from the Niger river are seen in Niamey on September 9, 2020, after heavy torrential…
FILE - Cars that drifted away due to flood waters from the Niger river are seen in Niamey on Sept. 9, 2020, after heavy torrential rain.

Heavy rains that have lashed the West African state of Niger since June have claimed 55 lives and left 53,000 people homeless, authorities said on Thursday.   

More than 4,800 homes have been damaged by floods or landslips, and nearly 900 cattle have been lost, Colonel Bako Boubacar, the head of the civil protection agency, said on state radio.   

The worst-hit regions are Maradi in the southeast, Agadez in the desert north and the capital Niamey, where 16 have died. 

An impoverished landlocked country in the Sahel, Niger struggles with chronic aridity and heat.   

The rainy season is short, typically lasting from June to August or September, although in recent years it has been exceptionally strong.    

Last year, floods claimed 73 lives and sparked a humanitarian crisis with 2.2 million people needing assistance, according to the United Nations. In 2019, 57 died.   

The previous toll from this year's rainy season, issued on July 31, stood at 35 dead and 26,532 people homeless. 

Related Stories

Map of Toumour Niger
Extremism Watch
Niger Says 26,000 Displaced People in Southeast Are Now Home
They’d been driven out by Boko Haram and Iswap, officials say
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 08/01/2021 - 12:11 AM
Map of Toumour Niger
Africa
19 Civilians Die in New Attack in Niger
3 others were wounded, and 1 was missing
AFP logo
By AFP
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 11:12 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play