Africa

Number of Ebola Orphans Spikes as Epidemic Spreads in Eastern DRC

By Lisa Schlein
August 15, 2019 02:35 PM
Two-month-old Lahya Kathembo is carried by a nurse waiting for test results at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo, July 17, 2019.
FILE - Two-month-old Lahya Kathembo, whose mother and father died of Ebola, is carried by a nurse waiting for test results at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, DRC, July 17, 2019.

GENEVA - The U.N. children's fund reports the number of children orphaned by Ebola or separated from their parents because of the disease in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has more than doubled since April.

Since the epidemic was declared more than one year ago, aid agencies have registered 1,380 children who have lost one or both parents to Ebola. During the same period, nearly 2,470 children have been separated from parents undergoing treatment for the disease or isolated because they have come in contact with an infected person.

World Health Organization figures put the number of Ebola cases at 2,831, including nearly 1,900 deaths. UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado says more children are getting sick and dying in this epidemic than in previous ones.

FILE - Health workers begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 16, 2019.

"In this epidemic, about 30 percent of the cases are among children, whereas in previous epidemics, the proportion was about 20 percent," Mercado  said. "As of the fourth of August, there were 787 children below 18 who were infected with Ebola and there have been 527 deaths."

Mercado says the children are under enormous stress and need extensive physical, psychosocial and social care. Given the more than doubling of children in need, she says these specialized services must be urgently scaled up, especially in Beni, where the largest number of children are affected.

"For children with no surviving parents, the needs are longer term," she said. "The teams work to place children with relatives or foster families, which is not easy given the economic burden of raising extra children and the fear of catching the disease or being associated with it. It often requires delicate mediation, as well as financial support for food, school fees and other basic necessities."

The work being done by psychosocial assistants is critical because stigma against Ebola orphans is pervasive, Mercado told VOA. She added that children who have been in contact with someone infected with the virus often are rejected by families and communities who believe they will become sick.

This, she said, is when social workers step in to convince these people they have nothing to fear and that providing loving care for the children will help them thrive.

Related Stories

Esperance Nabintu, holding her son Ebenezer Fataki, celebrates the pair’s recovery from Ebola. Nabintu spoke at a news conference outside the treatment center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug. 13, 2019. (A. Malivika)
Science & Health
Congolese Mother and Child’s Recovery Offers Hope in Ebola Fight
Mother will be goodwill ambassador to combat mistrust of health workers in eastern Congo
Default Author Profile
By Austere Malivika
August 13, 2019
A view of the Poids Lourd checkpoint on the border between Congo and Rwanda, Aug. 1, 2019.
Science & Health
Ebola Fears Slow Crossings at Rwanda-DRC Border
Long lines and lengthy delays at the border crossings have left many traders frustrated, but officials say health checks are necessary to stop the spread of the deadly virus
Default Author Profile
By Eugene Uwimana
August 08, 2019
FILE - A Ugandan health worker prepares to administer the Ebola vaccine to a man in Kirembo village, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kasese district, Uganda, June 16, 2019.
Africa
Researchers in Uganda Start 2-Year Ebola Vaccine Trial
Eight hundred health workers involved in the fight against the deadly virus will receive doses of a two-part serum; new trial will take two years to complete
Default Author Profile
By Halima Athumani
August 07, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein

1619-2019