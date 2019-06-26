Africa

Opposition Leader: Ethiopia, AU Join Forces in Sudan Efforts

By Associated Press
June 26, 2019 09:09 AM
A Sudanese supporter of the military council, holds a placard during a sit-in against Ethiopian mediation, outside the Ethiopian embassy, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 25, 2019.
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - A leading Sudanese opposition figure says the African Union and Ethiopia have joined forces in renewed efforts to mediate the crisis in Sudan and bring the ruling generals and protest leaders back to the negotiating table.
 
Sadek al-Mahdi, who heads the Umma party, told reporters on Wednesday that Ethiopia and the AU plan a joint proposal on how to break the impasse.
 
Earlier, Ethiopia and the AU tried to mediate separately in Sudan's crisis, which erupted after the military's ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.
 
The Umma party is part of an alliance representing Sudanese protesters who demand the military hand over power to civilian rule.
 
Al-Mahdi has criticized the protesters over calls for mass demonstrations on Sunday, the anniversary of a 1989 coup that brought al-Bashir to power.

