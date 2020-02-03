Africa

Pentagon: US Forces Destroy 2 Terrorist Camps in Southern Somalia

By VOA News
February 03, 2020 09:26 PM
Somali women chant slogans and hold placards written in Somali "No more Explosions" and "Silly criminal is Dangerous" as they…
Somali women chant slogans and hold placards written in Somali "No more Explosions" and "Silly criminal is Dangerous" as they protest against Somali Islamist group Al-Shabaab in Mogadishu on Jan. 2, 2020.

U.S. forces destroyed two al-Shabab compounds and killed at least one terrorist in a military operation in southern Somalia last month, the Pentagon announced Monday.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) carried out the attacks in coordination with Somali forces. The two compounds — one in Jamaame and the other in Jilib — were destroyed.

AFRICOM said it took "significant measures" to ensure no civilians were killed or wounded.

"We assess these compounds were used by al-Shabab militants to organize and plan violent terrorist actions against innocent Somali civilians," said Brig. Gen. Gregory Hadfield, AFRICOM deputy director of intelligence. "Operations to disrupt al-Shabab are needed to deny their ability to expand terrorism outside of Somalia, as we've recently seen in Kenya."  

Al-Shabab terrorists attacked a military base in Kenya last month, killing a U.S. soldier and two civilian contractors.

Al-Shabab has been fighting for more than 10 years to set up a strict Islamic state in Somalia. It frequently carries out attacks in neighboring Kenya to retaliate for Kenyan forces entering Somalia in response to cross-border attacks.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Al-Shabab fighters march during military exercises in the Lafofe area, some 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 17, 2011.
Africa
Senior al-Shabab Foreign Fighter Defects in Somalia
Zubair al-Muhajir’s identity and defection was verified through Somali officials and previous al-Shabab defectors
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 12:11
Hard line Islamic insurgent group, Al-Shabaab with links to Al-Qaeda has vowed to overthrow the internationally-backed Somali government.
Africa
Somalia's Shabab Ends Bloody Decade Resurgent, Unbowed
Somalia had plunged into chaos after the 1991 overthrow of president Siad Barre's military regime led to famine and decades of anarchic clan warfare
AFP logo
By AFP
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 07:49
Medical personnel attend to a wounded child to be airlifted to the Turkish capital Ankara for treatment after Saturday's car bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 29, 2019.
Africa
After Somalia Truck Bombing, US Airstrikes Target Militants
The airstrikes, in coordination with the Somali government, came a day after a truck bombing in Somalia's capital killed at least 78 people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 18:33
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play