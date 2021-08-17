Africa

People at Risk of Ebola in Ivory Coast Get Vaccinated

By Lisa Schlein
August 17, 2021 03:17 PM
A resident receives a vaccine as the vaccinations against Ebola continue in Alakro, the slum where the first case of Ebola was…
A resident receives a vaccine as the campaign against Ebola continues in Alakro, the slum where the first case of Ebola was confirmed, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 17, 2021.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization has begun giving the Ebola vaccine to high-risk people in Ivory Coast, after a woman was diagnosed with the Ebola virus in Abidjan.  

On Saturday, Ivory Coast declared its first case of Ebola in more than 25 years. An 18-year-old woman who arrived by bus from Guinea in Abidjan, a city of nearly five million inhabitants, was found to be infected with the deadly virus. 

Officials have responded swiftly. Within 48 hours after the outbreak was declared, they began vaccinating people who had contact with the Ebola patient, as well as first responders and health workers. 

A health worker, wearing protective suit and face mask, disinfects a room of a hospital after a case of Ebola was confirmed in…
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and face mask, disinfects a room of a hospital after a case of Ebola was confirmed in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 16, 2021.

World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the vaccination campaign was able to get off the ground quickly because surplus vaccine doses the WHO had used to fight a four-month-long outbreak in Guinea were rapidly sent to Ivory Coast. 

"This swift response is a reminder of how crucial preparedness and surveillance are to minimize the potential damage and to try to limit and to stop the spread of the virus by breaking that transmission chain," he said. 

The 18-year-old patient is currently receiving treatment in a local hospital, Jasarevic said, adding that health officials are tracing the nine people with whom she had come in contact. There is one suspect case. 

Jasarevic added there is no indication the cases of Ebola in Ivory Coast are linked to the monthslong Ebola outbreak in Guinea earlier this year. 

"Preliminary investigations and genomic sequencing to identify the strain show that there is a close link to the 2014 to 2016 outbreak in West Africa," he said. "And we are probably looking here at the Zaire strain of the virus as well. Now, further investigations are needed really to confirm these early results." 

Since the Ebola outbreak was declared in Guinea in mid-February, WHO has been helping six countries, including Ivory Coast, prepare for a potential outbreak. This includes support in disease surveillance and screenings at border crossings, as well as setting up rapid response teams and improving testing and treatment. 

An Ebola outbreak centered on Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone killed more than 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016. 
 

Related Stories

Map of Ivory Coast, Africa
Africa
Ivory Coast Detects First Ebola Case in 25 Years
Officials say it was an isolated case of a woman who traveled from neighboring Guinea
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/14/2021 - 08:13 PM
FILE PHOTO: A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola…
Africa
WHO Declares End to Second Ebola Outbreak in Guinea 
At 16 confirmed cases and seven probable infections, according to WHO, the limited size of the flare-up has been credited to experience from the 2013-16 epidemic
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 02:39 PM
FILE PHOTO: Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, attends a briefing at the United…
Africa
WHO: Small Ebola Outbreak Contained in DR Congo
According to Congo’s Ministry of Health, the outbreak inflected 12 people and killed six in North Kivu province
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 02:42 PM
FILE - Healthcare workers adjust gear during funeral of person suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu.
Science & Health
Man's Ebola Relapse Spawned 91 New Cases in Africa
This is the first relapse clearly shown to have spawned a large cluster of new cases
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 03:53 AM
A health worker from the Guinean Ministry of Health cleans a suspected contact of an Ebola patient's arm ahead of administering…
Africa
UN Says Ebola in Guinea May be Linked to a Survivor of 2014 Outbreak
Genetic sequencing data suggests new outbreak most likely due to a persistence of virus infection in a human
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 03:19 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play