Africa

Pfizer, BioNTech Agree to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine for Africa

By VOA News
July 21, 2021 10:06 AM
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore
The Biovac Institute in Cape Town will manufacture 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine annually starting in 2022.

Pfizer and BioNTech have reached an agreement with a South African company to produce their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution in Africa, the biotechnology companies said Wednesday.

The Biovac Institute in Cape Town will manufacture 100 million doses of the vaccine annually starting in 2022. The company will mix vaccine ingredients it receives from Europe, place them in vials and package them for distribution to the 54 countries in Africa.

The agreement may eventually help alleviate vaccine shortages on a continent where the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says less than 2% of its population of 1.3 billion has received at least one dose. 

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company’s goal is to provide people throughout Africa with the vaccine, a departure from previous bilateral agreements that saw most doses being sold to wealthy countries.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is already being manufactured in South Africa in a similar “fill and finish” process that has the capacity to produce more than 200 million doses annually. The vaccines are also being distributed across the African continent.

Related Stories

A woman receives the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Pasteur Institute during a vaccination program, in Paris, on January 21,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU and Pfizer-BioNTech Sign Deal for 4 Million More Doses
Additional doses to be delivered before the end of March
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 10:55 AM
A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health +…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Effective at Standard Freezer Temperatures
Study shows coronavirus vaccine works for two weeks at -25°C to -15°C
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 01:01 PM
A girl gets a Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Romania has started the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
British Regulator Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for 12-Year-Olds
Health minister welcomes the news, but now must wait for advice from vaccine committee
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 02:07 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play