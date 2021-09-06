Africa

Phone Blackout Imposed on Nigerian State Amid Crackdown on Kidnappers 

By Reuters
September 06, 2021 01:50 PM
FILE PHOTO: Police officers walk at the JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 school girls were abducted by bandits, in…
FILE - Police officers walk at the JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 school girls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria, Feb. 27, 2021.

MAIDUGURI, NIGERIA, - Mobile telephone networks were shut down in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, residents said on Monday, after authorities ordered a telecoms blackout to help armed forces tackle armed gangs of kidnappers terrorizing the area.   

Two residents of Zamfara, reached by phone after they traveled to neighboring Sokoto State, said their mobile networks had stopped functioning over the weekend. Calls to police and officials inside the state were not going through.   

The blackout was "to enable relevant security agencies [to] carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the state," according to a letter from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to network provider Globacom.   

Zamfara has been one of the worst-hit states in a wave of mass abductions of pupils from schools across northwestern Nigeria by armed gangs of ransom seekers operating from remote camps.   

Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in…
FILE - Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2, 2021.

A source at the Nigerian air force, asked to comment on media reports that military operations against the gangs were under way, said: "We are clearing these elements fiercely and decisively. It's a total operation."   

The NCC letter instructed Globacom to suspend phone and internet services to Zamfara from Sept. 3 for an initial two weeks. Reuters could not immediately reach Globacom for comment.   

Britain's Foreign Office updated its Nigeria travel advice, warning about the blackout in Zamfara and saying areas of neighboring states may also be affected.   

In the latest incident in Zamfara, more than 70 pupils were kidnapped from a secondary school in the village of Kaya last week.   

One of the Zamfara residents contacted by Reuters, lecturer Abubakar Abdullahi Alhasan, said he had heard that a military crackdown had been going on since the mobile networks had stopped working.   

"The Nigerian air force and army were succeeding in dislodging some of the bandits' camps. They killed many and recovered arms and ammunition while many others were arrested," he said.   

Military spokespeople in the capital Abuja were not responding to requests for comment. 

Related Stories

Map of Gidan Madi Nigeria, also showing Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states
Africa
Police Seek 73 Students Kidnapped in Nigeria's Zamfara State
Zamfara state officials ordered closure of all primary and secondary schools in state and also imposed travel restrictions as well as daily dusk to dawn curfew to prevent further attacks
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Thu, 09/02/2021 - 12:04 PM
FILE - Members of the Cameroonian Rapid Intervention Force patrol on the outskirts of Mosogo in the Far North region of the country where Boko Haram jihadist have been active, March 21, 2019.
Africa
Cameroon, Nigeria Negotiate Ex-Boko Haram Militants' Return
An increase in the number of combatants defecting from Islamist terror group has prompted the move
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:50 AM
Some freed students from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School before a meeting with Niger state governor in Minna, Nigeria, Friday,…
Africa
3 Groups of Students Freed in Nigeria in 24 Hours
The wave of releases comes after more than 1,000 students have been kidnapped since December
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 11:35 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play