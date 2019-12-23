Pirates in Gabon Kill Ship's Captain, Kidnap 4 Crew Members

Pirates have attacked four ships in the harbor of Gabon's capital, killing a Gabonese captain and kidnapping four Chinese crew members.

Gabon's security forces, assisted by Interpol and other regional forces, are looking for the hostages and their captors.

One vessel belonged to Satram, a maritime transport company based in Gabon. Associated Press reports the captain worked for Satram.

The French news agency AFP says that two of the ships were owned by Sigapeche, a Sino-Gabonese company that employed the kidnapped crew.

The fourth ship flew a Panamanian flag, according to AFP.

Attacks in Libreville's harbor are rare, but happen frequently in the surrounding Gulf of Guinea waters.

The International Maritime Bureau says 82% of the world's maritime kidnappings happen in the Gulf of Guinea.