Africa

Prosecutors Request Life Sentence for 'Hotel Rwanda' Hero

By Associated Press
June 18, 2021 12:40 AM
Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda", wears a pink prison uniform as he appears for a bail hearing…
FILE - Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film 'Hotel Rwanda,' wears a pink prison uniform as he appears for a bail hearing at a court in Kigali, Rwanda, Sept. 25, 2020.

KIGALI, RWANDA - Rwandan prosecutors on Thursday requested a life sentence for the man who inspired the film Hotel Rwanda as he faces terrorism charges, while his family asserts that he faces mistreatment and an unfair trial.

Paul Rusesabagina, once praised for saving hundreds of ethnic Tutsis from Rwanda's 1994 genocide as a hotel manager, faces charges related to attacks by an armed group inside Rwanda in 2018 and 2019. The nine charges include the formation of an irregular armed group, membership in a terrorist group and financing terrorism. Prosecutors seek to link him to activities that killed at least nine people.

Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. resident, has denied the charges, arguing his case is politically motivated in response to his criticism of Rwanda's longtime President Paul Kagame.

Rusesabagina alleges that he was abducted last year while visiting Dubai and taken to Rwanda, where he was charged. But a court ruled that he was not kidnapped when he was tricked into boarding a chartered flight. Rwanda's government has asserted that Rusesabagina was going to Burundi to coordinate with armed groups based there and in neighboring Congo.

"My father Paul Rusesabagina is a political prisoner. He is accused of invented charges, and zero evidence against him has been presented in the Rwandan kangaroo court," daughter Carina Kanimba tweeted after the prosecution sought the life sentence.

The family also has said Rusesabagina was being denied access to food and water, but Rwanda's prison authority has denied it.

The case has received global attention. This month the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice said it had filed a formal submission in the U.S. recommending sanctions against Rwandan Justice Minister Johnston Busingye and the head of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, Col. Jeannot Ruhunga, for their role in Rusesabagina's detention.

Rusesabagina stopped appearing in court in March, saying he doesn't expect justice after his request to postpone the trial to prepare his defense was rejected. His attorney, Felix Rudakemwa, has asserted that Rusesabagina's legal papers were confiscated by prison authorities.

Related Stories

Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" and is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them…
Africa
Rwanda Paid for Flight That Brought Hotel Rwanda 'Hero' to Kigali
Rusesabagina was arrested in Rwanda in late August as he disembarked from a plane that had taken off from Dubai, which he believed was taking him to Burundi
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 07:54 PM
Hotel Rwanda Figure Appears in Court as Supporters Denounce ‘Show Trial’
Africa
Supporters of Hotel Rwanda Figure Denounce ‘Show Trial’
Paul Rusesabagina, a humanitarian and activist who is depicted in the Oscar-nominated film ‘Hotel Rwanda,’ is accused of supporting a rebel group, but his family and supporters say Rwanda has no jurisdiction to try him
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 09:08 PM
FILE PHOTO: Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is escorted in handcuffs…
Africa
Prosecutor: 'Hotel Rwanda' Man to Be Tried With Rebels
In court last month, Rusesabagina admitted his ties to the rebels but said the group was never meant to kill Rwandans
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/05/2020 - 07:34 PM
Rights Groups, Supporters Question Hotel Rwanda Figure's Arrest, Prospect for Fair Trial
00:03:37
Africa
Rights Groups and Supporters Question Hotel Rwanda Figure's Arrest, Prospect for Fair Trial
With Paul Rusesabagina accused of funding a rebel group, observers share their fears with VOA that his conviction in a Kigali court is a foregone conclusion
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 11:01 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play