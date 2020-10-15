Africa

Protesters March on Nigerian Parliament After Army Threatens to Step In

By Reuters
October 15, 2020 04:57 PM
People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday Oct. 15,…
For the eighth day in a row, people hold banners as they demonstrate against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 15, 2020.

LAGOS/ABUJA - Hundreds of protesters marched Thursday to the gates of Nigeria's parliament, hours after the army said it was ready to step in and restore order after more than a week of demonstrations against police brutality.

The protest defied a ban on mass rallies in the capital, Abuja, that the government said was imposed earlier Thursday to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Chanting crowds also blocked roads and waved flags and banners in the commercial hub Lagos, where protesters reported clashing with unidentified men wielding weapons.

People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday Oct. 15,…
People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 15, 2020.

Video on social media appeared to show men coming out of a bus and chasing protesters, though Reuters could not verify the footage.

"We have suffered enough. We youths want to stand — no more brutality," one demonstrator, Obinna Paul, said in another part of the city where crowds blocked a toll gate funneling traffic to and from the main airport.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Twitter he condemned the attacks on peaceful protesters "by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos."

Lagos state set up a 200 million naira ($525,000) compensation fund for victims of police brutality, a core demand of protesters, and a presidential spokesman said on Twitter that the government had directed all governors to establish victim compensation funds. He also said judicial panels of inquiry would investigate police brutality.

Late on Wednesday, the military issued a statement titled "Nigerian Army warns subversive elements and troublemakers."

"The [Nigerian Army] is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively," it said.

Protesters have staged daily marches since Wednesday last week, calling for an overhaul of police forces.

Police had responded to the demonstrations with beatings, tear gas and gunfire, which human rights group Amnesty International said had killed at least 10 people. But the police agreed on Tuesday to stop using force against protesters.

In response to the protests, the head of Nigeria's police force on Sunday dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit that demonstrators have accused of beatings, killings and extortion.

Demonstrators have called for more meaningful reforms. Protesters say they fear a new unit, whose creation to "fill the gaps" left by SARS was announced on Tuesday, was just a rebranding of the squad.

Related Stories

Students of Government Secondary School Wuse, are seen taking the West African Examination Council (WAEC) 2020 exam, after the…
Africa
Nigeria Government Calls for Reopening of Schools After 6-month COVID Lockdown
Not all parents are convinced the time is right for students to return to the classroom
Ifiok Ettang
By Ifiok Ettang
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 02:01 PM
A demonstrator holds a placard to protest against abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the Lekki toll Plaza in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 12, 2020.
Africa
Nigerians Protest against Police Brutality Despite Government's Promise to Disband Special Unit
Government announced Sunday that Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, would be disbanded, but many Nigerians are skeptical, as officials have promised an end to unit and its alleged abuses before
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 04:12 PM
 Nigeria Loses a Quarter of Rice Production to Floods
Africa
Nigeria Loses a Quarter of Rice Production to Floods
Despite the loss, Nigeria is so far upholding a year-long ban on land-based imports of rice to crack down on smuggling and boost local production
Ifiok Ettang
By Ifiok Ettang
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 02:23 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play