Africa

Rebel Attack in Eastern Congo Kills 12 Civilians and Soldier

By Associated Press
February 18, 2020 06:32 AM
Map showing location of the Congolese city Beni.
Map showing location of the Congolese city Beni.

BENI, DR CONGO, - Rebels have killed 12 civilians and a soldier in the latest overnight attack on a village in eastern Congo, a local official said Tuesday.

"They surprised the people in their homes," the administrator of Beni territory, Donat Kasereka Kibwana, told The Associated Press.

The attack by Allied Democratic Forces rebels on Alungupa village, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) outside the often-targeted city of Beni, occurred while the president of the National Assembly was visiting the city and meeting with survivors of past massacres.

Jeanine Mabunda during her visit vowed that the assembly would create laws to augment the Congolese military presence in the Beni region. Residents have long accused the government in faraway Kinshasa of neglect.

Dozens of armed groups are active in mineral-rich eastern Congo. Attacks have caused tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and complicated health workers' efforts to contain an Ebola virus outbreak in the region.

A local civil society group known as CEPADHO says ADF rebels have killed more than 300 people in the Beni region since October alone.

Kibwana said Alungupa village is now under military control. The administrator appealed for calm and collaboration with authorities.

 

 

Related Stories

Map of Beni DRC
Africa
Tens of Thousands Flee Worsening Conditions in Eastern DR Congo
More than 100,000 civilians have fled worsening conditions in DR Congo’s eastern Beni Territory over the past two months
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 13:31
A South African soldier from the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) is seen during a patrol to hold off attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Oicha, DRC, Oct. 08, 2018.
Africa
Police: Twelve More Bodies Found After DR Congo Militia Massacre
The attack was the latest massacre blamed on the ADF
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 05:52
FILE - Moise Vaghemi, an Ebola survivor who works as a nurse, tends to a suspected Ebola sufferer inside the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit at an Ebola treatment center in Katwa, DRC, Oct. 3, 2019.
Science & Health
WHO: The Ebola Epidemic in DR Congo May Be Nearing its End
'We are cautiously optimistic,' says a UN official
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 02/09/2020 - 09:07
FILE PHOTO: U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gives a speach during a forum on women of African descent…
Africa
Human Rights Chief Will Focus on Hema-Lendu Ethnic Violence on Visit to DR Congo
Bachelet arrives in Bunia in DRC's northeastern province of Ituri Thursday on the first leg of a five-day official visit to the country
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 15:03
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play