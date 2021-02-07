Africa

Roadside Bomb Kills 12 Somali Soldiers 

By Harun Maruf, Abdiwahid Moalim Ishaq  
February 07, 2021 11:51 AM
Map of Dhusamareb Somalia
Dhusamareb Somalia

Twelve members of Somalia’s security forces were killed, and two others wounded on Sunday following a powerful roadside explosion in the central state of Galmudug, officials said.    

The attack occurred near the village of El Dhere, 28 kilometers west of Dhusamareb town, during a security operation, officials said. Dhusamareb is about 510 kilometers north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.   

The chief of the intelligence agency in the town of Dhusamareb, Major Abdirashid Abdinur Qoje, was among those killed, the state’s information minister, Ahmed Shire Falagle, confirmed to VOA Somali.    

“A vehicle carrying the officer, Qoje, and other soldiers accompanying him were hit by a landmine; the officer and some of the soldiers died, so it was a bomb,” Falagle said.    

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility. The attack marked the second confrontation between al-Shabab and Somali government forces outside Dhusamareb in the space of three days. On Friday, seven militants were killed by government forces after mortars were fired into the town as political leaders held a meeting on election management.     

The meeting in Dhusamareb collapsed in the early hours of Saturday after President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble failed to reach a deal on election management with the leaders of five federal member states.     

The lack of agreement plunges the country into political uncertainty as the president’s term ends on Monday, February 8.    

The United States withdrew almost all of its troops from Somalia last month following an order from then-President Donald Trump. Despite the withdrawal, the U.S. military has continued conducting airstrikes against al-Shabab. This year so far, the U.S. has carried out six airstrikes, but none since President Joe Biden came to power on January 20.  

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020, file photo, Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, center, prepares to cut the…
Africa
Time Running Out on Somalia's Troubled Vote
Amid the campaign billboards and speeches in Mogadishu is a sense of frustration as people are urged to support candidates but again cannot directly take part
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 07:42 PM
Smoke rises from a fighting between the Somali federal army and Jubbaland state forces in Beled Hawo, in the Gedo region of Somalia, Jan. 25, 2021, in this image obtained via social media.
Africa
Kenya Denies Role in Somalia's Internal Conflict
Somalia accuses Kenya of stirring up conflict between federal government and Jubaland state, where fighting killed more than 20 people this week
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 11:04 AM
FILE - Members of the militant group al Shabab listen to a Somalia government soldier after their surrender to the authorities in Mogadishu, Sept. 24, 2012.
Africa
Ugandan Airstrikes in Somalia Kill 189 Al-Shabab Fighters
Attack helicopter gunships are used for the first time
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 10:31 AM
Harun Maruf
By
Harun Maruf
Default Author Profile
By
Abdiwahid Moalim Ishaq  

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play