Africa

Rockets Hit Airports in Eritrea’s Capital, Ethiopia’s Amhara State

By VOA News
November 14, 2020 08:02 PM
Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia region wait to register at the UNCHR center at Hamdayet, Sudan on Saturday, Nov. 14…
Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia wait to register at the UNCHR center at Hamdayet, Sudan, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray regional government has fired rockets at two airports in the neighboring Amhara region.

Three rockets were fired Saturday at the Eritrean capital, Asmara, diplomats said, hours after the leaders of Ethiopia’s Tigray region warned it might attack.

The rockets appeared to be aimed at the capital’s airport. Information about damage or deaths was not available, and Tigray regional officials did not respond to requests for comment.

On Tuesday, Debretsion Gebremichael, the leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), accused Eritrea of sending troops across the border in support of Ethiopian government forces, which Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed denied, telling Reuters: "We are not part of the conflict."

Eritrea has long been at odds with the TPLF, experts said, and they fear it could be drawn into the conflict between the TPLF and Ethiopia’s federal government.

Airports targeted

Late Friday, Tigray fired rockets at two airports in the nearby Amhara region, the Ethiopian and Tigray regional governments said.

In a statement on Tigray TV, the Tigray regional government said attacks would continue “unless the attacks against us stop.”

The federal government confirmed the attacks, saying in a statement, “A rocket was fired towards Bahir Dar & Gondar cities. As a result, the airport areas have sustained damages.”

FILE PHOTO: Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to the mission to face the Tigray People's…
FILE - Members of Amhara region militias ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front, in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia, Nov. 9, 2020.

The Ethiopian army has been battling local forces in the neighboring northern Tigray region for more than a week. Hundreds have been killed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the national defense force into Tigray November 4, after accusing local forces there of attacking a military base.

More than 14,500 Ethiopians have fled to Sudan, and the U.N. refugee agency says more people are on their way.

On Friday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in Tigray.

Her spokesman, Rupert Colville, said Bachelet was particularly disturbed by an Amnesty International report of alleged mass killings in the town of Mai-Kadra in southwest Tigray.

Grisly deaths

Amnesty said photographs and videos of the scene indicated hundreds of people had been stabbed or hacked to death. It said the victims appeared to have been day laborers, who were not involved in military operations.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front denied that scores or hundreds of people had been “hacked to death” in Mai-Kadra.

Colville said the high commissioner was fearful of the consequences if Tigray and Ethiopia failed to heed her warning.

If fighting continues, he said, Bachelet feared the conflict could easily spill across borders, potentially destabilizing parts of East Africa.

Lisa Schlein contributed reporting from Geneva.

Related Stories

People fleeing intense fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region gather in the bordering Sudanese village 8, east of the town of Gadaref, Nov. 13, 2020.
Africa
Humanitarian Crisis Grips Ethiopia's Restive Tigray Region
As fighting intensifies in northern region, thousands flee to neighboring countries
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:48 PM
Map of Oromia, Amhara, and Afar Ethiopia
Africa
Rockets Hit 2 Airports in Ethiopia's Amhara State
Ethiopia’s Tigray regional government says it carried out the attacks and is warning of more to come
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 04:54 AM
Ethiopians read newspapers and magazines reporting on the current military confrontation in the country, one of which shows a…
Africa
Ethiopia Names New Leader for Restive Tigray Region
Government has issued arrest warrants for removed Tigray officials
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 04:56 PM
Ethiopians check newspapers and magazines reporting on the current military confrontation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, at a news stand on a street in the capital Addis Ababa, Nov. 7, 2020.
Africa
UN Rights Chief Alarmed by Reports of Massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Michelle Bachelet warns conflict could spill across borders, destabilize parts of East Africa
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:19 AM
A volunteer donates blood for the injured members of Ethiopia's National Defense Forces (ENDF) fighting against Tigray's…
Africa
Thousands Flee Violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray as PM Appoints New Local Leader
The leaders in the northern Tigray region are accused of treason and terrorism
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 07:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play