Africa

Rwanda Paid for Flight That Brought Hotel Rwanda 'Hero' to Kigali

By AFP
February 26, 2021 07:54 PM
Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" and is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them…
Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" and is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the genocide, attends a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda, Feb. 26, 2021.

NAIROBI - Rwandan Justice Minister Johnston Busingye said in an interview broadcast Friday that Kigali had paid for the plane that brought the hero of the hit movie Hotel Rwanda to his home country to be arrested and tried.

A critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame since he left Rwanda to live abroad, Paul Rusesabagina, 66, appeared in Kigali under arrest in mysterious circumstances last August and is now on trial for charges including terrorism.

"The government paid" to return Rusesabagina to Rwanda with the help of someone who knew him, Busingye told Al Jazeera's UpFront program, produced in the U.S.

The former manager of the Mille Collines hotel in Kigali, scene of the film recounting how he saved more than 1,000 people during Rwanda's 1994 genocide, Rusesabagina later moved to the U.S. and Belgium, where he was naturalized.

But he was arrested in Rwanda in late August as he disembarked from a plane that had taken off from Dubai, which he believed was taking him to Burundi, in what his lawyers called a kidnapping.

“In international criminal law, luring people into places where they can be brought to justice has happened and happened in many jurisdictions,” he added.

In a statement, the justice ministry confirmed that the country "facilitated the journey" that brought the accused to Rwanda and insisted that "his rights were not violated at any point" in the legal arrest.

It also said that a segment of the Al Jazeera program in which the minister is seen discussing with his advisers the interception of Rusesabagina's private communications, which the broadcaster said was shown in error, "does not reflect the government's position."

Rusesabagina faces nine charges, including terrorism, especially for alleged support for the National Liberation Front rebel group believed to have carried out deadly attacks in recent years.

Related Stories

Hotel Rwanda Figure Appears in Court as Supporters Denounce ‘Show Trial’
Africa
Supporters of Hotel Rwanda Figure Denounce ‘Show Trial’
Paul Rusesabagina, a humanitarian and activist who is depicted in the Oscar-nominated film ‘Hotel Rwanda,’ is accused of supporting a rebel group, but his family and supporters say Rwanda has no jurisdiction to try him
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 09:08 PM
The skulls and bones of Rwandan victims rest on shelves at a genocide memorial inside the church at Ntarama just outside the capital Kigali, August 6, 2010.
Europe
New Allegations on France's Role in Rwanda Genocide Put Pressure on Fact-Finding Commission
France awaits key study on its role in 1994 massacres; some wonder how truthful it will be
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 12:46 PM
Black-and-white portrait of Dr. Christine Uwimana, born in Rwanda and now a psychiatrist in Switzerland.
Africa
Finding Identity in Grim Revelations About 1973 Rwandan Coup
A woman belatedly learns about her birth parents, among 56 people killed in the dark chapter of history explored by VOA Central Africa Service series
Carol Guensburg
By Carol Guensburg
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 07:16 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play