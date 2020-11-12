Africa

Rwandan Genocide Suspect Pleads Not Guilty at First Court Appearance

By VOA News
November 12, 2020 01:12 AM
FILE PHOTO: Eric Emeraux, head of the Gendarmerie's Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes, poses in Paris
Eric Emeraux, head of the Gendarmerie's Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes, poses in Paris, Oct. 29, 2020.

A Rwandan war crimes suspect charged with helping to orchestrate the country’s 1994 genocide and arming militias, was granted not guilty pleas during his first court appearance at the Hague Wednesday. 

Félicien Kabuga, who arrived at court in a wheelchair, did not respond to the charges before the U.N.’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, but the presiding judge deemed his silence as not guilty pleas.  

The 85-year-old faces multiple charges, including complicity in genocide and persecution. 

Kabuga is accused of using a radio station he ran to urge ethnic Hutus to kill Tutsis.  

He also allegedly funded militias targeting Tutsis across Rwanda. 

Kabuga was transferred to the Netherlands in May following his arrest near Paris after more than two decades on the run. 

He faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.  

Related Stories

A view shows the courtroom after the initial extradition hearing for Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, at the Paris…
Africa
Alleged Financier of Rwanda’s 1994 Genocide Moved to the Hague to Await Trial
Businessman accused of bankrolling Rwanda’s 1994 genocide moved to the Hague for trial  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 04:07 AM
Rwandan singer Kizito Mihigo is escorted after his release from prison, in Kigali, Rwanda September 15, 2018. Picture taken…
Africa
Advocates Want Independent Review of Death of Rwandan Gospel Singer
As friends and rights advocates celebrated a recent award shedding light on Kizito Mihigo’s work, they remain skeptical about the circumstances surrounding his death in police custody; authorities say he committed suicide
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 04:40 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play