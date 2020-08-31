Rwandan Hotelier Arrested for 'Terrorism'

VOA NEWS - A Rwandan man who has been internationally celebrated for his efforts to save ethnic Tutsis in the 1994 genocide has been arrested on charges of terrorism.

Paul Rusesabagina, an ethnic Hutu, has received multiple human rights awards, including the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 for sheltering hundreds of Tutsis at his hotel in 1994.

Rusesabagina, who was depicted in the film “Hotel Rwanda,” is accused of terrorism, arson, kidnapping and murder, perpetrated against unarmed, innocent Rwandan civilians on Rwandan territory,” according to a statement from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

RIB STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF PAUL RUSESABAGINA



1. RIB informs the general public that, through international cooperation, Paul Rusesabagina was arrested and is in the custody of RIB. — Rwanda Investigation Bureau (@RIB_Rw) August 31, 2020

He was paraded past media in the Rwandan capital of Kigali Monday.

Rusesabagina has been living in exile after forming an armed opposition party in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. The Rwandan government did not provide details on how they arrested him.