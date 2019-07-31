Africa

Second Ebola Death in DRC City of Goma

By VOA News
July 31, 2019 09:18 AM
A health worker wearing protective gear mixes water and chlorine in Goma, DRC, July 31, 2019.
A health worker wearing protective gear mixes water and chlorine in Goma, July 31, 2019. A second person has died of Ebola in the eastern DR Congo city.

Lisa Schlein contributed to this report from Geneva.

Officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo say the person who was confirmed as the second case of Ebola in the city of Goma has died.

The announcement was made Wednesday, a day after the latest case was first revealed.

The case involved a man who traveled to Goma from a northeastern rural community in Ituri province. He was diagnosed a few days after arrival and was being treated at the Goma Ebola Treatment Center.

Goma is home to more than a million people and lies directly on Congo’s border with Rwanda, where tens of thousands cross on foot daily.

Earlier this month, a pastor tested positive and later died after arriving in Goma by bus, sparking fears the disease could spread quickly through the densely populated city.

After that incident, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola epidemic in DR Congo’s conflict-ridden North Kivu and Ituri provinces a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.  

More than 2,500 cases of Ebola have been reported since the outbreak began in August 2018. Of them nearly 1,670 people have died.  

The United Nations' Children's Fund, or UNICEF, reports an unprecedented number of children have been infected in this outbreak. Children account for more than 700 of the 2,671 reported cases of Ebola. UNICEF health specialist Jerome Pfaffman said more than half of the youngsters infected are below the age of five.   

This is the 10th outbreak of the disease over the last four decades in the DRC.  It is the second largest outbreak after the 2014 historic epidemic in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people.

(VOA's  Lisa Schlein contributed to this report.)

 

Related Stories

FILE - Health workers begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 16, 2019. The Ebola outbreak has been declared an international emergency after it spread to eastern Congo's biggest city, Goma, this week.
Science & Health
Congo Confirms 2nd Ebola Case in Border City of Goma
More than 2,500 cases of Ebola have been reported since the outbreak began in August 2018
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 30, 2019
FILE - A Congolese health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a child at the Himbi Health Centre in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 17, 2019.
Science & Health
Unprecedented Number of Children Infected by Ebola in Congo
UNICEF says more than half of the youngsters infected with this deadly disease are below the age of five
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
July 30, 2019
Workers bury the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had prayed over those who were sick in Beni, Congo, July 14, 2019. Kathembo himself died of Ebola.
Science & Health
Too Many in Congo's Ebola Outbreak Are Dying at Home
The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo is ravaging Beni, a sprawling city of some 600,000, in large part because so many of the sick are choosing to stay at home, and unknowingly infecting caregivers and those who mourn them
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 26, 2019
FILE - A Congolese health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a child at the Himbi Health Centre in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 17, 2019.
Science & Health
WHO: Vaccination Vital in Slowing Spread of Ebola in DRC
There are plans to roll out a second experimental vaccine, which would expand the target population to be immunized against Ebola
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
July 26, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News