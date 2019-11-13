Africa

Security Stymies Effort to End Ebola in Congo

By Lisa Schlein
November 13, 2019 10:42 AM
Patients waiting for prescriptions to be filled by the hospital pharmacy sit underneath a sign warning about the symptoms of Ebola, at Kibogora district hospital, near Lake Kivu and close to the border with Congo, in western Rwanda, Nov. 4, 2019.
Patients waiting for prescriptions to be filled by the hospital pharmacy sit underneath a sign warning about the symptoms of Ebola, at Kibogora district hospital, near Lake Kivu and close to the border with Congo, in western Rwanda, Nov. 4, 2019.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization says that dangers posed by armed groups in two eastern Democratic Republic of Congo provinces are impeding progress in the battle to stop the spread of the deadly Ebola virus.  Latest reports put the number of confirmed Ebola cases at 3,287, including 2,193 deaths.
 
International health workers have achieved a lot since the Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo was declared in August 2018. The World Health Organization says the number of Ebola cases has decreased and stabilized over the past few weeks.
 

While that is encouraging, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier says “we are not out of the woods yet.”

“The risk of re-introduction of Ebola into former hotspots remains high and is…contingent on the level of access and security in these communities," Lindmeier siad. "So, the outbreak has been and is occurring in an extremely complex environment, marked by poor infrastructure, political instability, as you heard, community mistrust of national authorities and outsiders and ongoing conflict involving scores of armed…militia groups.”  
 
Despite a recent decrease in the number of security incidents, attacks on health care workers and facilities remain unacceptably high.  From January to October, the WHO has documented more than 300 attacks, causing five deaths and 70 injuries of health care workers and patients.
 
And, last week, a health care worker was killed in his home and his wife critically injured.
 

The DRC has always been an area of high mobility. The armed conflict in the region has caused hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.   But people move around for other reasons as well. Lindmeier tells VOA among those on the move are infected people who could spread the virus.
 
“Because they were moving, we cannot be too optimistic about ending this soon," Lindmeier siad. "As I said in the beginning, the weekly number of cases have stabilized over the past few weeks, but we are not, definitely not out of the woods yet and should not cry victory…before we are at the end of this.”  
 
The WHO notes Ebola hotspots have shifted from urban areas to more rural, hard-to-reach communities.  It says that, plus the extremely volatile security situation, creates additional challenges in hunting down the virus.

Related Stories

Congolese Health Ministry officials carry the first batch of experimental Ebola vaccines in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2018.
Science & Health
EU Approval of First Ebola Vaccine is Game Changer
WHO calls the approval of the Ebola vaccine a landmark moment for global health and a likely game-changer in the battle against this deadly disease
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 12:59
Motorcycle taxi driver Germain Kalubenge transports a woman whose 5-year-old daughter had a fever and was vomiting to an Ebola…
Africa
In Congo, an Ebola Survivor With a Motorbike Helps Ease Fear
Germain Kalubenge, 23, is a survivor of the Ebola virus and often is the only driver his community trusts to help if someone suspects they are infected
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 15:06
A health worker injects a man with Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019.
Africa
Ebola Virus in DR Congo Significantly Contained, But Remains Dangerous
The deadly Ebola virus is back where it began, in the town of Mangina, were the outbreak was declared August 1, 2018
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 11:12
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan