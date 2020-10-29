Africa

Senegal President Macky Sall Dissolves Government

By Annika Hammerschlag
October 29, 2020 02:55 PM

Senegal's President Macky Sall attends a joint news conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 12, 2020.

DAKAR - Senegal’s President Macky Sall dissolved his government late Wednesday, without any explanation. 

Sall signed four decrees dismissing officials from their posts, including all ministers and state secretaries. 

The announcement came as a surprise to many, including Fatou Ndiaye Deme, the director of Family within the Ministry of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection. 

Deme learned the news like everybody else and said she is  confident in Sall’s leadership and that whatever he does will be in the best interest of Senegal. Deme added that she hopes Sall puts more women in government positions.

The dissolution comes 18 months after  Sall was reelected to a second term. 

A statement from Sall’s office called on outgoing members to continue their duties while awaiting the formation of a new government. 

There was no indication when Senegal would have a new government. 

