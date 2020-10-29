Senegal President Macky Sall Dissolves Government

DAKAR - Senegal’s President Macky Sall dissolved his government late Wednesday, without any explanation.

Sall signed four decrees dismissing officials from their posts, including all ministers and state secretaries.

The announcement came as a surprise to many, including Fatou Ndiaye Deme, the director of Family within the Ministry of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection.

Deme learned the news like everybody else and said she is confident in Sall’s leadership and that whatever he does will be in the best interest of Senegal. Deme added that she hopes Sall puts more women in government positions.

The dissolution comes 18 months after Sall was reelected to a second term.

A statement from Sall’s office called on outgoing members to continue their duties while awaiting the formation of a new government.

There was no indication when Senegal would have a new government.