Africa

Several Suspects in Custody in Plot to Assassinate Madagascar’s President

By VOA News
July 22, 2021 05:37 AM
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on June 26, 2021, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina inspects troops during…
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, photo Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina inspects troops during Independence Day celebrations at Barea Stadium in Antananarivo.

Authorities in Madagascar have arrested several people they believe were part of a plot to kill President Andry Rajoelina.

The attorney general’s office issued a statement Thursday saying the suspects were part of a conspiracy to undermine the island nation’s security, including “the elimination and neutralization” of a number of people.

The suspects include both foreign nationals and Madagascar-born citizens.

The statement said the investigation is still ongoing.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and AFP. 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, children sit by a dug out water hole in a dry river bed in the remote village of…
Africa
UN: Madagascar Droughts Push 400,000 Toward Starvation
World Food Program official describes ‘a very dramatic and desperate situation’
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 06/27/2021 - 12:53 AM
Elders and children suffer the most from the food insecurity in Ambovombe, Madagascar, June 12, 2021, since they do not have anything else than cactus leaves to eat. (Courtesy Image: WFP/Tsiory Andriantsoarana)
Africa
WFP: Catastrophic Hunger Descending on Southern Madagascar 
World Food Program chief describes effects of hunger and starvation he saw were like 'something you see in a horror movie'
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 05:20 PM
Children shelter from the sun in Ankilimarovahatsy, Madagascar, a village in the far south of the island where most children…
Africa
UN Reports Acute Food Insecurity in Southern Madagascar
Nearly 14,000 people in the southern part of the country are suffering from famine caused by drought, while more than 1 million others are facing acute hunger
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 05/08/2021 - 11:32 AM
A child's arm is measured at a center set up by World Food Programme and Action Against Hunger, in the village of Beraketa, in…
Africa
Looming Madagascar Famine Sparks Nutrition Emergency
At least 1.35 million people are suffering from acute hunger, many living off locusts, raw cactus fruits or wild leaves
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 12:30 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play