Africa

Somali Elections Still Delayed After Failure of President-Hosted Talks

By Mohamed Kahiye
March 23, 2021 04:01 PM
Somali people gather on the street during fighting between Somali government forces and opposition troops
FILE - Somalis gather on a street during fighting between Somali government forces and opposition troops over delayed elections in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 19, 2021.

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as “Farmaajo,” is under increasing pressure to make a deal on holding delayed elections. A two-day conference this week failed to end the political standoff.

The U.S. government has called on the leaders of Somalia’s federal government and regional administrations to work towards holding delayed elections in the East African country.

The presidential and parliamentary elections which were supposed to take place in February but were postponed due to disagreements on the electoral process by Somali political stakeholders.

Somalia ready for elections

Minister for Information Osman Dubbe said the government is ready for the polls once concerned stakeholders can resolve their differences.

He was speaking after a two-day election summit concluded without progress because leaders from the regional states of Puntland and Jubbaland did not attend.

Dubbe said it was very unfortunate that the leaders from Puntland and Jubbaland didn’t attend the significant meeting. We hope they will join the crucial forum tomorrow on Wednesday to take part in the key discussions including election security, he added.

Abdirahman Abdishakur, leader of the opposition Wajir party, dismissed the election summit convened by President Farmajo, saying he has no constitutional mandate to summon such a forum.

Opposition parties say the mandate of the president and the federal government of Somalia expired last month.

“The FGS mandate is over, therefore other key stakeholders must be part of the meeting and the venue has to secured by neutral forces, i.e AMISOM, and there must mediator and guarantor and the agendas has to be agreed,” Abdishakur said.

Al-Shabab a concern

Security analyst Ahmed Hassan said militant group al-Shabab may try to exploit the political environment.

“The political crisis regarding the elections has diverted Somali leaders from their security responsibilities, hence giving militant groups an opportunity to carry out attacks as we have seen what happened in Bosaso on 4th March where al-Shabab raided the main prison, releasing dozens of inmates affiliated to the militant group,” Hassan said.

Hassan said another concern is that security forces might be used to intimidate the opposition in the upcoming elections. Opposition officials have accused the government of preparing to do that, though the government has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the U.N. office in Somalia urged further informal consultations in coming days to ensure full participation in the election talks.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.
Africa
Somalia's Leaders Plan to Move Forward with Polls Following US Call  
President Farmajo convened a meeting Monday between leadership of the federal government and federal member states to discuss upcoming polls, but critics say he has no mandate  
Mohammed Kahiye
By Mohamed Kahiye
Sun, 03/21/2021 - 01:09 PM
Women who fled drought queue to receive food distributed by local volunteers at a camp for displaced persons in the Daynile neighborhood on the outskirts of Mogadishu, in Somalia, May 18, 2019.
Africa
UN Agency Says It May Have to Cut Food Rations to Somalia
The World Food Program warns allotments will be cut in June if it does not receive $172 million to maintain operations
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 11:19 AM
Boxes of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative arrive at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 15, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Somalia Receives Its First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines
COVAX delivers 300,000 doses, first batch out of 1.2 million expected for frontline workers and others
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 12:52 PM
Mohammed Kahiye
By
Mohamed Kahiye

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play