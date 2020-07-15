Africa

Somali General Survives Suicide Bomb Attack, One other Person is Killed At Least Two Injured  

By VOA News
July 15, 2020 01:01 AM
Security forces stand next to wreckage at the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, July…
Security forces stand next to wreckage at the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, July 13, 2020.

Security likely tightens around Somalia’s army commander, General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh, following a car bomb attack on his convoy, which he survived, but the attack killed at least one person and injured two others.  

Al-Shabaab militants are believed to have carried out the attack as the general's convoy left the Defense Ministry compound in Mogadishu on Monday. 

Somali army spokesman, Abdiqani Ali Ashkir said, security forces shot and killed the driver before the car packed with explosives detonated.  

The attack on General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh is noteworthy because of his reputation as a fighter against Islamists. 

The attack also marks the first assassination attempt of a high-ranking military leader in several years in Somalia, although attacks on the military are common.  

