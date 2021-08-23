Africa

Somali Opposition Leaders Reject New Election Roadmap

By Mohamed Kahiye
August 23, 2021 01:58 PM
Somalia's new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, a political newcomer, after being elected by parliament, Mogadishu, Sept. 10, 2012.
FILE - Somali opposition leader and former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - A group of Somali opposition presidential candidates has rejected the government's plan for upcoming elections.  The rejection could result in yet another delay for the Somali polls.

The opposition Council of Presidential Candidates, or CPS, released a statement Monday saying they reject a new election roadmap proposed by the federal government and regional leaders.

The opposition argues that the process would give five regional leaders too much power in selecting the electoral delegates who will choose 275 members of parliament.

Opposition leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said there is need for a clear path towards the process on who will select the delegates and whom they represent since the parliamentary polls is based on the 4.5 power sharing formula.  The former head of state adds they don’t want another delay on the polls, which were already delayed twice before, and thus demands a clear timetable.

The 4.5 formula refers to a plan for sharing power among Somalia’s dominant clans.

The indirect election of the parliamentarians is scheduled to commence early next month before the crucial presidential poll on October 10th.  But, analysts say this new stalemate will delay the presidential polll if not urgently resolved.

Abdifatah Hassan, a Somali political analyst, said the new grievance by the opposition members will further push back the process to an unspecified date.  He recommends urgent dialogue by the political stakeholders to avoid another election setback in the fragile nation.

Somalia’s election process was originally scheduled to start last year, but has been repeatedly delayed by political disagreements, in spite of pressure from the international community.  

In February, Somali lawmakers voted for an extension of the president’s mandate, only to reverse that decision in May following violent clashes between opposition and government supporters in the capital Mogadishu.

Related Stories

Somali women react at a protest against the African Union Mission in Somalia outside the Erdogan Hospital following the killing of civilians during a gunfight between AMISOM and al Shabaab fighters in the Lower Shabelle region, Mogadishu, Aug. 12, 2021.
Africa
UN, AU Urge Somalia to Hold Elections Without Further Delay
Call comes as al-Shabab militants use ‘sinister tactics’ to disrupt the poll
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 03:50 PM
Muse Bihi Abdi, of Somaliland speaks during a news conference in his office in Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous…
Africa
Analysts Hope Elections Do Not Slow Somalia-Somaliland Talks
The two sides disagree on the status of Somaliland, which declared independence from Mogadishu in 1991
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 05:02 PM
Somali female wash their hands during coronavirus awareness training conducted by the local paramedics and doctors in Somali…
Africa
Coronavirus Poses Threat to Somalia's Planned Parliamentary Elections
A Brussels-based think tank calls on the country's political leaders to discuss the electoral process to avoid violence in the poll scheduled for November
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 03:58 PM
A member of Parliament for the semi-autonomous region of Puntland casts his vote in the Puntland's presidential election in…
Africa
Somalia to Push for Voter Registration Ahead of 2021 Elections
The Somali population is estimated at 12 million, but realistically only half can be reached and registered, according to election official
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 05:22 PM
Mohammed Kahiye
By
Mohamed Kahiye

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play