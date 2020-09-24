Africa

Somalia Parliament Approves New Prime Minister 

By VOA News
September 24, 2020 04:19 AM
Mohamed Hussein Roble named as Somalia's prime minister
Political newcomer Mohamed Hussein Roble became Somalia's prime minister Wednesday after getting unanimous approval from lawmakers. 

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was in attendance when all 215 members of parliament cast their votes in favor of his appointee.  

Roble is promising to create an effective government that addresses some of the key issues facing the country, including having fair presidential and parliamentary elections. 

Roble's predecessor, Hassan Ali Khaire, was ousted by parliament in July in a no confidence vote tied directly to his failure to present a roadmap to holding democratic elections due before February 2021. 

