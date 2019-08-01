Africa

Somalia's President Gives Up US Citizenship, But Unclear Why

By Associated Press
August 1, 2019 09:42 AM
Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday May 25, 2019. Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on the corruption that contributed to…
Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday May 25, 2019. Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on the corruption that contributed to…

JOHANNESBURG - The office of Somalia's president says he is giving up his United States citizenship but it is not immediately clear why.

A statement posted on Twitter on Thursday says President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed made the decision voluntarily, with lawyers involved. It says Somalia's constitution allows for dual citizenship. Many in Somalia's diaspora have it after fleeing the country long gripped by conflict.

Mohamed lived for many years in the United States, working as a New York state transportation department official in Buffalo before being elected Somalia's president in February 2017.
 
During his time in office the U.S. has dramatically increased airstrikes against the Somali-based al-Shabab extremist group, re-established its diplomatic presence in Somalia and even presented Mohamed with a trucker cap that said “Make Somalia Great Again.”

Related Stories

The al-Hol Camp in northern Syria was built for 10,000 people, but the population has now swelled to 72,000 and continues to grow, pictured in al-Hol Camp, Syria on March, 4, 2019. (H.Murdock/VOA)
Africa
IS Followers in Syria, Iraq Want Evacuation to Somalia
Dozens of European citizens of Somali origin who joined Islamic State terror group in Syria and Iraq want to go to Somalia due to European countries' reluctance to take them back
Default Author Profile
By Harun Maruf
June 21, 2019
Soldiers patrol the seaport in Somalia's southern port city of Kismayo, November 29, 2012.
Africa
Somalia Hotel Attack Kills 33
Four militants were also killed in the Friday attack which took the lives of Somalis, Americans, Kenyans, Tanzanians, a Canadian and a Brit
Default Author Profile
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
July 13, 2019
Women who fled drought queue to receive food distributed by local volunteers at a camp for displaced persons in the Daynile neighborhood on the outskirts of Mogadishu, in Somalia, May 18, 2019.
Africa
US Reopens Permanent USAID Mission in Somalia
Mission opens 28 years after the US Agency for International Development halted its work in the country when after the US embassy ceased operations there
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
June 17, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press