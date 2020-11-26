Africa

South Africa Mourns People Who Died from Gender-Based Violence and COVID-19

By VOA News
November 26, 2020 01:21 AM
A policeman adjusts South African flags to half-mast outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 25, 2020.

South Africa is observing five days of mourning in remembrance of those who died as result of gender-based violence and the coronavirus.  

The period of mourning began Wednesday on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. 

Mpho Sempe, who lives in Pretoria, said he and other men gather once every month to discuss possible solutions to the problem of gender-based violence, which has been a plague in their country for years. 

South Africa is also in the grips of another burden, the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 21,083 South Africans. 

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on citizens to wear black armbands or other signs of mourning to signify and respect those who have died. 

Ramaphosa also ordered national flags to be flown at half-staff at various national key sites and government buildings until November 29. 

