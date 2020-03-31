South Africa Provides Special Transportation for Social Grant Recipients

South Africa is allowing bus and taxi service to resume this week to ease the burden on social grant beneficiaries collecting their funds, in the midst of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Sunday the relaxed rules for buses and taxis begins Monday and will last through Friday from 5am until 8pm.

Social grants are being paid this week to the elderly, people who are disabled and children.

To help police enforce the guidelines for public transportation use, authorities say recipients must carry their identity documents and South African Social Security Agency cards when traveling on public transport.