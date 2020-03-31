Africa

South Africa Provides Special Transportation for Social Grant Recipients

By VOA News
March 31, 2020 01:13 AM
A store assistant gives people hand sanitiser as shoppers stock up on groceries at a Makro Store ahead of a nationwide 21 day…
A store assistant gives people hand sanitiser as shoppers stock up on groceries at a Makro Store ahead of a nationwide 21 day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Durban, South Africa, March 24, 2020.

South Africa is allowing bus and taxi service to resume this week to ease the burden on social grant beneficiaries collecting their funds, in the midst of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown. 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Sunday the relaxed rules for buses and taxis begins Monday and will last through Friday from 5am until 8pm. 

Social grants are being paid this week to the elderly, people who are disabled and children.  

To help police enforce the guidelines for public transportation use, authorities say recipients must carry their identity documents and South African Social Security Agency cards when traveling on public transport. 

Related Stories

South African Defense Forces patrol downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 27, 2020. Police and army started…
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Africa Begins Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown
21-day lockdown aims to stop rise in coronavirus cases
Default Author Profile
By Michael Brown
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 00:13
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play