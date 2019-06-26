Africa

Stampede in Madagascar Crowd Kills 15, Wounds 75

By Reuters
June 26, 2019 03:50 PM
Mahamasina Municipal Stadium, Antananarivo, Madagascar
ANTANANARIVO - At least 15 people were killed and 75 wounded in a stampede at a stadium after a military parade in Madagascar's capital Wednesday to mark the country's independence day, authorities said.

Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital confirmed the casualties, said General Richard Ravalomanana, Secretary of State for the Gendarmerie.

Defense Minister General Richard Rakotonirina said it was unclear what had caused the stampede. Some witnesses told Reuters people were trying to push their way into Mahamasina stadium but that authorities had only opened one small door.

