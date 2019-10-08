Africa

Study Finds High Incidences of Abuse of Mothers During Childbirth

By VOA News
October 8, 2019 08:38 PM
A nurse-midwife tells women steps they can take to reduce the risks of dying from complications of pregnancy and childbirth, January 2011
FILE -- A nurse-midwife speaks to pregnant women. A study published in The Lancet found more than one-third of new mothers in four poor countries are abused during childbirth.

More than one-third of new mothers in four poor countries are abused during childbirth, a study published Wednesday in the medical journal The Lancet.

The study, carried out in Ghana, Guinea, Myanmar and Nigeria by the World Health Organization, found that 42% of the women experienced physical or verbal abuse or some form of stigma or discrimination at maternity health facilities.

The study also found a high number of caesarean sections, vaginal exams and other procedures being performed without the patient's consent.

Of the 2,016 women observed for the study, 14% said they were either hit, slapped or punched during childbirth. Some 38% of the women said they were subjected to verbal abuse, most often by being shouted at, mocked or scolded.

An alarming 75% had episiotomies performed without consent. The procedure involves surgically enlarging the opening of the vagina.

The authors of the study urged officials to hold those who mistreat women during childbirth accountable. They also urged the governments to put into place clear policies and sufficient resources to ensure that women have a safe place to give birth.

Among the specific steps proposed by the study are: making sure all medical procedures are performed only after getting an informed consent; allowing the patient to have a companion of their choice in the delivery room; redesigning maternity wards to offer the maximum privacy; and making sure no health facility tolerates instances of physical or verbal abuse.

ស្វាមីជនរងគ្រោះ លោក សួន សាខេន ឈរនៅក្នុងផ្ទះ មុខ​រូបថតរៀបការ​របស់លោក​និងភរិយា​ដែលជា​ជនរងគ្រោះ ដែល​បាន​ស្លាប់​ដោយសារ​ការ​ធ្លាក់​ឈាម​បន្ទាប់​ពី​សម្រាល​កូន នៅ​ស្រុក​ចន្ទ្រា ខេត្តស្វាយរៀងកាលពីថ្ងៃទី៤ ខែកុម្ភៈ ឆ្នាំ២០១៩។ (ស៊ុន ណារិន/VOA)
East Asia Pacific
Mother's Death in Childbirth Sparks Outcry in Cambodia
Prak Soda and Suon Sakhen, high school sweethearts, married seven years ago. Lifelong residents of Svay Rieng province, one of Cambodia’s poorest, they were expecting an uneventful delivery of their second child earlier this month.Prak Soda had taken a few days off work at a nearby garment factory to rest up and prepare.But 27-year-old Prak Soda, a woman who knew how to add fun and laughter to a party, died from severe bleeding shortly after delivering her baby boy…
By Sun Narin
Sun, 02/24/2019 - 00:15
A nurse inspects a pregnant woman outside a ward at a maternity hospital in Obio district in Nigeria's oil city of Port Harcourt, March 24, 2011.
Science & Health
Researchers Design Intervention to Stop Abuse of Mothers During Childbirth
Reports over the past decade have drawn global attention to shocking abuses some women have been subjected to during childbirth in developed and developing countries.The maltreatment has ranged from lack of privacy and neglect to forced sterilization, sexual and physical assault, and refusal to release a mother or child from a birth facility without payment. The problems are especially acute in sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for 66 percent of all maternal deaths per year…
By Ben Thompson
Tue, 07/11/2017 - 17:00
Science & Health
Cheap Drug Could Cut Maternal Deaths in Childbirth by a Third
Postpartum hemorrhaging is the leading cause of maternal deaths. An estimated 127,000 women bleed to death after giving birth. But there are hopeful signs that a widely available drug could save a third of those who hemorrhage after birth. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.
FILE - Li Yan (L), pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province, Feb. 20, 2014.
East Asia Pacific
Government Think Tank: China Could Further Ease Childbirth Curbs
China might further relax, or even scrap, restrictions on childbirth to avoid a "low birthrate trap," an influential government think tank has said, as the country debates how to avert a demographic time bomb. China's birth rate, one of the world's lowest, is fast becoming a worry for authorities, rather than the achievement it was considered at a time when the government feared over-population. Beijing formally allowed all couples to have two…
