Sudan Activists Call for Protest to Disband old Ruling Party

By Associated Press
October 21, 2019 08:21 AM
FILE - Ousted Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir addresses the general conference of the ruling National Congress Party in Khartoum, Oct. 23, 2014.

CAIRO - Sudanese activists are calling for mass protests in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across the country to demand the disbanding of former President Omar al-Bashir's National Congress Party.
 
The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which spearheaded the uprising against Bashir's rule, says Monday's protests will also renew demands to step up an independent investigation into the deadly break-up of protests in June.
 
The SPA has called for the appointment of regional governors and the make-up of the legislative body, which was part of an August power-sharing agreement between the pro-democracy protesters and the country's powerful military.
 
The transitional government has previously said it would postpone appointing the governors and the legislative body till achieving peace with the country's rebel groups. It began talks with the rebels earlier this month.

