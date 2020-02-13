Africa

Sudan Agrees to Compensate Families of US Sailors Killed in 'Cole' Bombing

By VOA News
Updated February 13, 2020 01:30 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2000 file photo, experts in a speed boat examine the damaged hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of…
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2000 file photo, experts in a speed boat examine the damaged hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of Aden after an al-Qaida attack that killed 17 sailors.

CAIRO - Sudan has agreed to compensate families of 17 U.S. sailors killed in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole.

Sudan's transitional government said Thursday that it has signed an agreement with the families as part of its efforts to be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Officials said the settlement was signed last week in Washington, but did not release the terms of the deal.  News reports Thursday said Sudan agreed to pay $30 million to the families.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes questions from reporters during a flight from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to Germany, Feb. 13, 2020.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. continues to look at removing Sudan from the state sponsors of terror list but said no decision has been made.

"We always measure twice and cut once before we remove someone from a list like that," Pompeo said.

The October 12, 2000 attack on the Cole occurred while the ship was refueling in the southern Yemeni port of Aden.  More than 30 sailors were wounded in addition to the 17 killed.  Al-Qaida claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sudan was accused of supporting al-Qaida, but denied any link to the bombing.  The eastern Africa country was home to al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden for several years in the 1990s.

FILE - Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands guarded inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 19, 2019.

The United States added Sudan to its list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993.  The Sudanese government installed following the ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir last year is trying to convince U.S. officials to take it off the list.

Earlier this week, the government reached an agreement with rebel groups from Sudan's Darfur region to send Bashir to the International Criminal Court, where is he wanted on charges of war crimes and genocide for his actions in Darfur.

Cindy Saine contributed to this report.

 

 

Related Stories

Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands guarded inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 19, 2019.
Africa
Sudan’s Sovereign Council Agrees to Hand Over Bashir for Trial
Bashir and other officials from the former ruling party have been in prison since the military ousted Bashir last April
Naba Mohiedeen
By Naba Mohiedeen
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 11:24
Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands guarded inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 19, 2019.
Africa
Sudanese React to Bashir's Possible Handover to ICC
Sudan's former strongman Omar al-Bashir, ousted by the military last April, faces charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:59
FILE - The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) is towed away from the port city of Aden, Yemen, into open sea by the Military Sealift Command ocean-going tug USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168), Oct. 29, 2000.
USA
US High Court Throws Out Judgement Against Sudan in USS Cole Bombing Case
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a lower court's decision to allow U.S. sailors to collect damages from Sudan after the 2000 al-Qaida bombing of a U.S. Navy destroyer. The court's decision Tuesday dealt a blow to 15 of the injured sailors and three of their spouses who sued the Sudanese government in 2010 in Washington. The decision was a significant victory for the northeastern African country, which denies it supported the al-Qaida militant group…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/26/2019 - 13:26
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play