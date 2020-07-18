Sudan Army Vows to Answer 'Insults' With Lawsuits

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - The Sudanese army announced Saturday that it would take legal action against any journalists or activists who insult the institution.

"Legal action will be available against activists, journalists and others, both inside and outside the country," it said in a statement, adding that an officer specialized in cybercrime had been named.

The military said its "patience is at an end in the face of insults and accusations" aimed at "damaging the army and [Sudan's] security system."

Sudan has since August been led by a civilian-majority administration presiding over a three-year transitional period, following the ouster in April 2019 of President Omar al-Bashir after months of mass protests against his 30-year rule.

Activists regularly accuse the army of having failed to protect demonstrators during the protest movement.

Fresh protests have been held demanding justice for demonstrators killed in clashes with security forces last year.

At least 246 people were killed and hundreds wounded during the 2018-19 anti-government demonstrations, according to doctors linked to the protest movement.