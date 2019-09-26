Africa

Sudan Closes Borders With Libya, Central African Republic

By Reuters
September 26, 2019 01:36 PM
Map of White Nile state, Sudan
White Nile state, Sudan

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan's transitional government ordered the immediate closure of the nation's borders with Libya and Central African Republic on Thursday, citing unspecified security and economic "dangers".

A statement by the Sovereign Transitional Council said vehicles had been illegally crossing the borders with the two nations, which have both been mired in violence. The council did not give further details about what the "dangers" were.

The announcement followed a meeting between the council and the government of South Darfur State, part of Sudan's western Darfur region that has suffered from violence since 2003 when a conflict erupted between mainly non-Arab tribes and the Arab-led national government of ousted President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
Sudan has often complained about arms trafficked through its borders with Libya and Central African Republic. Conflicts in both nations have left their governments with little or no control of security over swathes of their territory.

The statement did not mention Chad, which has a long border with Sudan's Darfur region. Chad and Sudan have security pacts in place and joint forces patrol the boundary.

