Africa

Sudan Forms First Cabinet Since Fall of Bashir

By Reuters
September 5, 2019 06:15 PM
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok flashes the victory gesture during a press conference unveiling the first cabinet since veteran leader Omar al-Bashir's overthrow, in Khartoum, Sept. 5, 2019.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok flashes the victory gesture during a press conference unveiling the first cabinet since veteran leader Omar al-Bashir's overthrow, in Khartoum, Sept. 5, 2019.

KHARTOUM - Sudan's prime minister announced on Thursday the formation of the first government since the overthrow of long-term ruler Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April. 

The government was formed as part of a three-year power-sharing deal signed last month between the military and civilian parties and protest groups. 

Abdalla Hamdok announced the names of 18 ministers in the new cabinet and said he would name two more later. 

"[The new government] will start its work immediately in a harmonious and collective way," Hamdok told a press conference in Khartoum on Thursday evening. "Today, we start a new phase in our history." 

The new government is an important step in transition away from nearly 30 years under Bashir, when Sudan was afflicted by internal conflicts, international isolation and deep economic problems. 

Military-civilian friction

However, the months since Bashir's fall have been marked by tension between the powerful security forces and civilian groups that are pushing for democracy, reform and justice for those killed during crackdowns on protests. 

The announcement of the cabinet had been held up by haggling over positions. Most of the 18 ministers announced on Thursday were approved 
earlier in the week. They include Asmaa Abdallah, who becomes the country's first female foreign minister, and Ibrahim Elbadawi, a former World Bank economist who will serve as finance minister. 

Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the civilian coalition that negotiated the transition deal with the military, will be minister of industry and trade. 

General Jamal Omar, a member of the Transitional Military Council that took over from Bashir, was appointed defense minister. 

Related Stories

Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands guarded inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 19, 2019.
Africa
Sudan's Ex-President Bashir Charged With Corruption
Country's military ousted and arrested the longtime autocrat in April after months of protests across the country
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 08:28
The leader of Sudan's transitional council looks on as military and civilian members of Sudan's new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, are sworn in at the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 21, 2019.
Africa
Women In Power Give Minorities a Voice in New Sudan
Two women have been sworn in the sovereign council of the new leadership of Sudan as the country paves the way for a hopeful future without its long time leader Omar Al-Bashir
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 05:11
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019