Sudan Protests Continue as Authorities Close Schools

By VOA News
July 31, 2019 01:21 PM
Sudanese students protest in the capital Khartoum on July 30, 2019, a day after teenagers were shot at a rally against shortages of bread and fuel in the town of al-Obeid, southwest of the capital.
Hundreds of protestors rallied in the central Sudanese city of  Obeid Tuesday after security forces shot and killed six demonstrators, including five students, on Monday.

"Blood for blood, we don't want compensation," marchers chanted, according to news agency Agence France Presse.

Protests followed sharp increases in bread prices. Security forces, seeking to quell protests, shot six people dead and wounded dozens more.

A curfew and state of emergency have been declared in the city.

Across the nation, schools have been ordered to shut down.

"Orders have been given to governors of all states to shut kindergartens, primary and high schools from tomorrow [Wednesday] until further notice," according to Sudan's Suna news agency.

The killings in Obeid were felt all over Sudan.  

After the shootings, talks that were originally scheduled to resume between opposition leaders and military officials were postponed by protest leaders.

"What happened in Obeid is sad. Killing peaceful civilians is an unacceptable crime that needs immediate accountability," said General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's military council.

Military rulers allege that the killings were not carried out by Sudanese military forces, but rather by unaffiliated militia forces.

Protests against then-President Omar al-Bashir broke out across the country in December. In April, the military deposed Bashir.

Violence peaked in June, when security forces killed around 100 people in a crackdown at a protest camp in the country's capital of Khartoum.

A power-sharing agreement has been reached between generals and protest leaders that would eventually implement civilian rule. Under the agreement, a joint ruling committee would be in place for 39 months until elections take place.

VOA News