Africa

Sudan, US Sign Agreement Restoring Sudan’s Sovereign Immunity

By Reuters
October 30, 2020 09:24 PM
A Sudanese protester carries their national flag as they march in a demonstration to mark the anniversary of a transitional…
FILE - A Sudanese man carries the national flag as protesters mark the anniversary of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reforms in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 17, 2020.

KHARTOUM - Sudan and the United States signed an agreement to restore the African country's sovereign immunity, the Sudanese Ministry of Justice said Friday.

The ministry said in a statement the agreement would settle cases brought against Sudan in U.S. courts, including for the bombing of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, for which Sudan has agreed to pay $335 million to victims.

The deal is part of a U.S. pledge to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism. The designation goes back to Sudan's toppled Islamist ruler Omar al-Bashir, when Washington believed the country was supporting militant groups.

President Donald Trump said this month that the United States would remove Sudan from the list as soon as Khartoum set aside the $335 million it has agreed to pay to American victims of militant attacks and their families.

To avoid new lawsuits, Sudan needed its sovereign immunity restored, which it lost as a designated sponsor of terrorism.

The designation makes it difficult for its transitional government to access urgently needed debt relief and foreign financing as it fights an economic crisis.

Sudan has agreed, under U.S. pressure, to normalize ties with Israel, making Khartoum the third Arab government after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to establish relations with Israel in the last two months.

