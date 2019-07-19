Africa

Sudanese Opposition Seeks Postponement in Deal with Military

By Associated Press
July 19, 2019 07:56 AM
African Union and Ethiopian mediators celebrate after Sudan's protesters and ruling generals inked an agreement in Khartoum, July 17, 2019.
CAIRO - Sudan's pro-democracy movement is seeking a postponement in the signing of the second and possibly more contentious part of a power-sharing agreement with the country's military, saying it needs more time to resolve differences among its members over the deal.

The first part of the deal was signed earlier this week, marking a significant step forward amid simmering tensions between the protest movement and the country's military, which in April ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
 
The two sides were expected to meet on Friday, negotiate and subsequently sign the so-called constitutional declaration that defines how much power each would have in the transitional period until elections are held.
 
 There has been discord within Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition political groups representing the protesters.

 

