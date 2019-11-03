Africa

Sudanese Protests Demand Answers Over June Crackdown Deaths

By Associated Press
Updated November 3, 2019 01:30 PM
Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally calling for the former ruling party to be dissolved and for ex-officials to be put on trial in Khartoum, Oct. 21, 2019.
Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally calling for the former ruling party to be dissolved and for ex-officials to be put on trial in Khartoum, Oct. 21, 2019.

CAIRO, EGYPT - Dozens of Sudanese are protesting in an eastern city demanding the disbanding of Sudan's former ruling party that underpinned President Omar al-Bashir's three decades in power.

The protest Sunday in the city of Wad Madani, the provincial capital of al-Jazirah province, was called by a local group linked with the Sudanese Professionals' Association.

The SPA spearheaded countrywide demonstrations that toppled al-Bashir in April and led to a power-sharing agreement between military and civilian leaders. Under that deal, appointing civilian governors won't happen until peace with the county's rebel groups is achieved.

Footage circulated online showing the protesters, mostly youth, waving Sudanese flags and calling for the resignation of the local governor whom al-Bashir appointed.

The SPA has repeatedly called for appointing civilian regional governors, and dissolving al-Bashir's National Congress party.

 

Related Stories

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir addresses the general conference of the ruling National Congress Party in Khartoum, Oct. 23, 2014.
Africa
Sudan Activists Call for Protest to Disband old Ruling Party
Sudanese activists are calling for mass protests in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across the country to demand the disbanding of former President Omar al-Bashir's National Congress Party
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 08:21
Sudan - South Sudan map
Africa
Sudan Peace Talks With Rebels Begin in Juba
South Sudan-sponsored peace talks between the Sudan government and armed rebel groups get under way in Juba with both sides agreeing on an agenda
Default Author Profile
By Waakhe Simon Wudu
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 17:51
Sudan People Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) leader Malik Agar (L) speaks as Sudanese Deputy head of the Transitional Military Council, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (R), looks on during a press conference in Juba, South Sudan, July 27, 2019.
Africa
Sudan Talks Delayed After Attacks in Nuba Mountains
SPLM-North refuses to take part in Sudan peace talks in Juba until government fully investigates attacks
Default Author Profile
By Waakhe Simon Wudu
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 15:53
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan