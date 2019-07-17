Sudan’s Opposition and Ruling TMC Sign Political Accord

KHARTOUM - Sudan's ruling Military Council and a coalition of opposition groups signed a power-sharing accord in Khartoum Wednesday. Analysts say the accord is an important step forward after months of unrest, but not everyone is convinced it is a new beginning for Sudan.

The accord calls for a three-year transitional period leading to elections for a civilian-led government. A ruling “sovereign council” will have six members from the opposition FFC and five from the TMC.



A TMC member will lead the council for 21 months, after which the leader will come from the opposition.



Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo signs a power sharing document with Sudan's pro-democracy movement and the ruling military council in Khartoum, Sudan, July 17, 2019.

Political analyst Khalid al-Faki thinks the accord is good for Sudan’s future.



"I think the agreement between the opposition coalition and the Transitional Military Council is an important step to sustain security, stability and a civilian government in Sudan, as well as democracy and social justice," he said.

The African Union mediator on Sudan's crisis, Mohamed al-Hassan Libad, believes the accord can lead toward peace and stability.



He says the agreement is big and represents a decisive step on comprehensive rapprochement path between the two parties. It opens a new era and form the base for the next step.

FILE - Sudanese people celebrate on the streets of Khartoum after the ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections, July 5, 2019.



When the military finally agreed to share power with civilians earlier this month, the streets of Khartoum were filled with celebrating activists.



But the streets were empty Wednesday. Many protesters are skeptical the TMC and opposition can agree on a “constitutional declaration” that will determine key details in how the future government will be run.



Mustafa Awaiedi also questions the TMC’s insistence on immunity from prosecution for its leaders.



Aqaiedi says the political accord is nothing for him, until they preserve people’s rights in the constitutional accord. For him the most important thing is the immunity issue. It'll determine whether the convicted of crimes will be put on trial or not, he said.



FILE - A Sudanese protester shouts slogans during a demonstration against the military council, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019.

In June, Sudanese security forces stormed a protester camp outside the Defense Ministry and killed dozens of demonstrators, who were demanding civilian rule.



The military had taken control of Sudan’s government two months earlier, ousting longtime president Omar al-Bashir after months of mass protests.



The TMC is still insisting on full immunity for anyone who serves on the sovereign council, a concept that the opposition has rejected.



The two sides are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss terms and details of the constitutional draft.