Africa

Suez Canal Backup Could Clear in About 4 Days

By VOA News
March 30, 2021 07:54 AM
A ship is seen after sailing through Suez Canal as traffic resumes.
A ship is seen after sailing through Suez Canal as traffic resumes after a container ship that blocked the waterway was refloated, in Ismailia, Egypt, March 30, 2021.

Officials said Tuesday the backlog of ships trying to pass through the Suez Canal could take about four days to work through, following nearly a week in which the vital waterway was blocked by a massive container ship.

The assessment came from both the Suez Canal Authority and the U.N. Conference on Trade Development.

Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said about 140 ships were expected to pass through the canal on Tuesday.

In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied.
In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt, March 29, 2021.

The 400-meter-long ship, Ever Given, was freed Monday after days of work involving digging along the canal bank and a group of tugboats pulling on the ship. It was jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on March 23, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. 

Once moving again, the ship moved into the Great Bitter Lake to undergo inspections for any damage and for investigators to try to determine why it ran aground.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Tuesday that while the incident was an unwanted event, it was dealt with effectively and reaffirmed the importance of the Suez Canal.

The canal brings in between $5 billion and $6 billion in revenue each year.

Some maritime firms responded to the delays by deciding to divert ships around the Cape of Good Hope, at the southern tip of the African continent. 

 

Related Stories

A cargo ship sails through the town of Suez, Egypt, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 as traffic resumed through the Suez canal after it…
Middle East
With Ship Now Freed, Probe Into Suez Canal Blockage Begins
As of Tuesday morning, more than 300 vessels carrying everything from crude oil to cattle were waiting on both ends of Suez Canal and in Great Bitter Lake for permission to continue sailing to their destinations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 04:57 AM
In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied.
Middle East
Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal Freed
Canal authority says shipping can resume after six-day blockage
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 11:24 AM
A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated.
Middle East
Stuck Ship Thrusts Sleepy Suez Canal Village into Limelight
Contrast between tranquil village life and busy artery of global shipping is stark
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 07:44 AM
A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021.
Middle East
Aladdin's Cave of Goods Stranded in Suez Logjam
More than 360 vessels have been stranded in the Mediterranean to the north and in the Red Sea to the south as well as in holding zones since giant container ship MV Ever Given was wedged diagonally Tuesday across the Suez, a lifeline for world trade
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 08:06 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play