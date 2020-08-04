Africa

Suicide Bombing Attack on Mogadishu Restaurants Kills At least Three

By VOA News
August 04, 2020 01:32 AM
Security forces stand next to wreckage at the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, July…
Security forces stand next to wreckage at the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, July 13, 2020.

Media reports say a suicide bombing attack killed at least four people, including the bomber at a Mogadishu restaurant, which is popular with security forces and government workers. 

Several others were injured in Monday's attack on the Lul Yamani restaurant, in the Somali capital.  

Police say the attacker detonated the explosives at the entrance to the restaurant after being stopped by a restaurant security guard. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Islamist al-Shabaab militant group is suspected of being involved because its history of targeting security forces.  

